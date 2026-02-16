Long-Term Energy Partnership Powers Success at Quonset Business Park

Quonset Business Park, located in North Kingstown, has long been a major driver of Rhode Island’s economy, bringing together manufacturers, technology leaders, logistics operations, and small businesses in one of the state’s most active industrial hubs.

With 15,000 people working across more than 260 companies operating across a wide range of facility types, energy use is a constant part of doing business and so is the opportunity to manage it more efficiently.

Over the years, Quonset has faced many of the same energy challenges common to large-scale business campuses: aging building infrastructure, high energy demand from industrial operations and the need to accommodate business growth without driving up energy costs.

Addressing those challenges requires more than a one-time upgrade. It takes a coordinated long-term strategy.

That’s where Rhode Island Energy’s partnership with Quonset through the Strategic Energy Management Program (SEMP) has made a lasting impact.

By working closely together for more than five years, Rhode Island Energy and Quonset have been able to identify energy-saving opportunities across facilities throughout the park, helping businesses improve performance, reduce waste and lower energy costs.

To date, Rhode Island Energy has invested more than $7 million in energy efficiency projects across Quonset facilities — an investment that continues to deliver measurable results.

Together, that work has helped generate more than $5 million in annual energy cost savings for businesses of all sizes, supported by over 26 million kilowatt-hours of electricity saved and more than 350,000 therms of reduced natural gas usage.

These savings go directly back to the companies operating in the park, freeing up resources that can be reinvested in workforce development, innovation and long-term growth.

The benefits of this partnership can be seen across Quonset’s diverse business community, from global technology firms to local organizations serving Rhode Islanders every day.

Hexagon, a global technology and software company located within Quonset Business Park, operates a 120,000-square-foot manufacturing and innovation facility. With energy efficiency top of mind, the company has implemented several projects over the years that have improved operational performance while reducing energy costs.

For example, Hexagon recently transitioned from high-efficiency fluorescent to a full LED lighting upgrade across its facility leading to more than $15,000 in annual electric bill savings. The company has also improved compressed air system efficiency with variable frequency drive compressors, storage as well as leak detection and repair.

Together, these improvements have not only helped reduce energy use, they have extended the equipment’s lifespan — all while supporting the company’s long-term sustainability goals.

Smaller businesses in the park are benefiting as well.

Wide World of Indoor Sports, a climate-controlled athletic facility located in Quonset’s Gateway District, partnered with Rhode Island Energy to upgrade lighting and HVAC systems.

Those improvements not only increased comfort for athletes and spectators, but also delivered more than $34,500 i

n annual energy cost savings, demonstrating that energy efficiency can create meaningful returns no matter the size of the organization.

Taken together, these examples reflect the broader value of Rhode Island Energy’s long-standing collaboration with Quonset: when energy efficiency becomes part of the foundation of a business park’s strategy, the impact extends far beyond individual projects.

It strengthens tenant success, supports economic competitiveness and helps build a more sustainable future for Rhode Island.

“Quonset Business Park is the region’s leading engine for economic growth,” said Steven J. King, P.E., Managing Director of the Quonset Development Corporation. “Efficient infrastructure and strong partnerships help create the climate for that success. Our collaboration with Rhode Island Energy is a powerful example of why Quonset is not just a place to do business, but a place where businesses thrive.”

Interested businesses can learn more about Rhode Island Energy’s energy efficiency programs and available incentives by visiting RIEnergy.com/Business. For assistance, email EnergyEfficiency@RIEnergy.com or call 855-743-1108.