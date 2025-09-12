Loss of Hasbro jobs must spur R.I. leaders

Hasbro Inc. officially became a symbol of Rhode Island’s past when it announced plans to move to Boston by the end of next year. There’s plenty of shared blame – from a company that showed little public interest in staying, to state leaders who perhaps took a major employer for granted until it was too

Hasbro Inc. officially became a symbol of Rhode Island’s past when it announced plans to move to Boston by the end of next year. There’s plenty of shared blame – from a company that showed little public interest in staying, to state leaders who perhaps took a major employer for granted until it was too late. The most damning sign of a fractured relationship? Not a single Hasbro job is scheduled to be left in Rhode Island, more than a century after the company was founded in Providence. It would have been easy to keep a satellite operation in Rhode Island, a short drive from the new Boston ­headquarters. Instead, Hasbro put out a statement that its R.I. ties will remain strong due to continued financial support of Hasbro Children’s Hospital. But the more than 700 jobs leaving will mean a weaker state economy. Ocean State leaders must quickly lick their wounds and begin developing a shared vision for an economy that more employers want to be a part of, rather than move away from.