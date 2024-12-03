Lower school staff joins growing unionization movement at Paul Cuffee School

PAUL CUFFEE SCHOOL’s lower school paraprofessionals and teaching staff on Monday voted to unionize and join the Rhode Island Federation of Teachers and Health Professionals, joining their colleagues in the upper school.
PROVIDENCE – Paraprofessionals and certified teaching staff members at Paul Cuffee School’s lower school on Monday voted to unionize and join the Rhode Island Federation of Teachers and Health Professionals, federation spokesperson Jeremy Sencer confirmed Tuesday to Providence Business News. The lower school staff now joins their colleagues at Cuffee School’s upper school in unionizing.

