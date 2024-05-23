Luy out as Rhode Island FC president, now special advisor to Fortuitous Partners

By
-
BRETT LUY is no longer Rhode Island FC's team president. He has accepted a role as a special advisor to Fortuitous Partners. / COURTESY RHODE ISLAND FC
PAWTUCKET – In a surprise move, Brett Luy has shifted his daily work from overseeing Rhode Island FC to being a special adviser to the company currently constructing the expansion soccer club’s new stadium. Rhode Island FC announced Thursday that Luy, who had served as the soccer club’s president for just 18 months – and

