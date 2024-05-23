Luy out as Rhode Island FC president, now special advisor to Fortuitous Partners

PAWTUCKET – In a surprise move, Brett Luy has shifted his daily work from overseeing Rhode Island FC to being a special adviser to the company currently constructing the expansion soccer club’s new stadium.
Rhode Island FC announced Thursday that Luy, who had served as the soccer club’s president for just 18 months – and 10 matches into Rhode Island FC’s inaugural season – has accepted a role as Fortuitous Partners’ special advisor. The club says Luy is now “not involved” in Rhode Island FC activities with this new advisor position.
David Brady, a senior consultant to Fortuitous’ board and has past experience overseeing other soccer clubs around the country, will oversee the soccer club’s day-to-day operations until a new president is named, Rhode Island FC says. The soccer club expects to name a new president “in the near future.”
While some head coaches have had short tenures leading their respective teams in other sports, it is atypical for a team president to not last their first full season, let alone an inaugural season. Fortuitous Partners spokesperson Mike Raia declined further comment when asked by Providence Business News why the developer and the soccer club made this leadership change.
Luy, a former college soccer player from Illinois Wesleyan University, was previously the United Soccer League’s executive vice president before Rhode Island FC hired him to be the club’s president in November 2022
. He was responsible for all aspects of the franchise, including player development and stadium experience, the club said at the time.
Along with helping build the club’s roster alongside Rhode Island FC General Manager and Head Coach Khano Smith, Luy also built a relationship with Bryant University to secure Beirne Stadium as the club’s temporary home pitch
with construction of Tidewater Landing in Pawtucket being delayed
due to problems related to financing the $124 million stadium.
The 10,500-seat stadium, which is also being financed with state money, is expected to open for Rhode Island FC’s 2025 season.
Raia did say Luy will work in an advisory role with Fortuitous Founding Partner Brett Johnson on “a number of different [aspects]” of Fortuitous’ work, but did not have specifics as to what those aspects are.
Rhode Island FC is currently in 11th place in the 12-team USL Championship Group East standings with one win, three losses and six draws, totaling nine points – tied with Hartford Athletic. Rhode Island FC is also winless in five home matches thus far on the season.
The club’s next match is at home at Beirne Stadium on May 25 against Louisville City FC.
