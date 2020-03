Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

REP. JOHN W. “JACK” LYLE JR., R-Lincoln, has been selected as the 2020 Rhode Island State Lead for the National Caucus of Environmental Legislators, which recognizes his leadership for promoting innovative and effective environmental policy in Rhode Island. Lyle, who spent 25 years teaching social studies at Lincoln High School, seven years as a principal…