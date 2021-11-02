Mac Jones named new face of HarborOne Bank

PROVIDENCE – A familiar face to New England Patriots fans is throwing the touchdown pass to a new teammate: HarborOne Bank.

The company announced Patriots quarterback Mac Jones as its new spokesperson in a news release on Oct. 25. Jones will serve as the designated face of the bank in marketing and public relations activities, including print, radio and TV commercials, social media and other brand appearances under the two-year agreement, the release stated.

“Being new to New England, two things were extremely important to Mac as he looked to make the area his home. One was the need for a real sense of community and the other was supporting causes closest to him,” Dan Everett, marketing agent for Mac Jones, said in a statement. “When he had the opportunity to partner with HarborOne, he knew it was the right choice, as they have the same passion and belief in a strong community. They both love to give back and Mac is truly looking forward to making that a central part of this partnership.”

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

