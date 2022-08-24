Mackie named interim president of Polaris MEP advisory board

PROVIDENCE – Polaris MEP has appointed Wendy Mackie, a longtime blue economy and workforce development leader in Rhode Island, as interim president of its advisory board.

Mackie currently serves as the director of workforce and foundation development for the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas and was previously the CEO of the Rhode Island Marine Trades Association. She also previously served on the Polaris MEP board in a member role.

“It’s an exciting time of change for manufacturing in the Ocean State,” Mackie said in a statement. “Advanced manufacturing and the emerging blue economy sector offer significant opportunities for innovation, economic growth and sustainability.”

Mackie’s appointment coincides with Polaris MEP’s search for a new director, following the departure of former Director Kathie Mahoney.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.