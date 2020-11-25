Man Up wins $50K in Nonprofit Innovation Lab ‘Shark Tank’ event

PROVIDENCE – Man Up Inc., a Providence-based nonprofit that helps individuals of color advance their careers, was the winner of the Nonprofit Innovation Lab pitch finals held by United Way of Rhode Island and Social Enterprise Greenhouse on Nov. 12.

The finals, an event modeled after “Shark Tank” in which nonprofits pitch business ideas in order to potentially earn seed funding for their initiatives, was the culmination of an inaugural lab session, which the organizations started earlier this year with 10 fellows participating.

Man Up, which received $50,000 for its idea, provided details on how establishing a commercial indoor hydroponic vegetable business will create emerging jobs and economic-development opportunities for previously incarcerated men of color. United Way and Social Enterprise Greenhouse said Man Up’s new business would also provide the organization with financial sustainability to further its work to ensure equal opportunity and prosperity for those who too often face societal barriers to advancing their lives.

“The Nonprofit Innovation Lab breathed new life into my idea and helped me tap into my strengths and remain focused on the underrepresented men Man Up supports,” said Man Up founder and CEO Rhonda Price in a statement.

College Crusade of Rhode Island finished second in the pitch finals, earning $25,000. The Genesis Center received $15,000 for its third-place finish.

