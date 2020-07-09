Manchester-Molak Providence College’s first female executive VP

PROVIDENCE – Providence College made history Thursday when it named Ann Manchester-Molak to serve as its first female executive vice president.

She succeeds Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard, who became PC’s new president July 1.

PC said that Manchester-Molak, a 1975 graduate of the college, was a member of PC’s first four-year graduating class to include women. In her four decades at PC, Manchester-Molak was the founding director of PC’s first publications center and was later named executive director of college events.

In 2006, Manchester-Molak was appointed assistant vice president for college relations and planning. She held that role until 2010 when she became an executive assistant to both Sicard and then PC President Rev. Brian J. Shanley.

- Advertisement -

Last year, Manchester-Molak was named vice president for external affairs, marketing and board relations, PC said, and she joined the president’s senior cabinet.

In a statement, Sicard said that Manchester-Molak is “highly respected” by PC’s campus community and its board of trustees, and also a person he feels is “eminently qualified to succeed me … and to assist me in my new role [as college president].”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.