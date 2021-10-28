Many residents see power restored; some may have to wait until Friday

PROVIDENCE – Thousands of Rhode Islanders remained without power Thursday morning, as workers continue to clear and repair the damage from this week’s coastal storm.

Of the 92,000 customers that lost power due to the storm as of Wednesday morning, roughly 14,000 customers in the state remain without power as of 8 a.m. Thursday, National Grid said.

National Grid’s outage center said Thursday morning that power may not be restored to some customers in Rhode Island until midday Friday.

In Bristol County, Mass, over 20,000 remained without power Thursday, according to data from both Eversource and National Grid. Power restoration in the Massachusetts county is currently estimated to be completed by midday Saturday.

Michael McCallan, vice president of New England electric operations for National Grid said Thursday, “We’re very mindful that our job is not done until every customer is restored. Today we continue our focus on restoring our remaining impacted customers as safely and quickly as possible, while also working to provide more refined estimated times for restoration.”

National Grid said that it had brought on 689 external line crews and 365 external forestry crews to help with restoration efforts in New England.

Outages in Rhode Island as of 8 a.m. Thursday:

Washington County was the most impacted county in the state by the storm, and the county still had 6,426 customers without power

Kent County had 5,159 customers without power

Newport County had 1,363 customers still impacted by the storm

Providence County had just under 1,000 customers impacted

Bristol County had 360 customers impacted

Update: Adds comment from National Grid.