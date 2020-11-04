Maria Jones of Site Specific promoted to Project Manager

Maria Jones has been promoted to the role of Project Manager working out of Site Specific’s Providence office. Since joining the firm in 2017, Jones has played an integral role in the successful completion of projects at the RISD Museum, Wheeler School, UNUM and Virgin Pulse. Maria is currently leading a project team in the design/build delivery of a new fitness center for the United States Coast Guard Academy. Additionally, she serves as a mentor to new hires in supporting their growth and development. Jones holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management from Wentworth Institute of Technology.

