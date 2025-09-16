Market Basket appoints Mulligan as interim CEO

By
-
MARKET BASKET has named Donald T. Mulligan the interim CEO a week after longtime leader Arthur T. Demoulas was fired.

PROVIDENCE – Market Basket has promoted Chief Financial Officer Donald T. Mulligan to interim CEO following the firing of longtime leader Arthur T. Demoulas a week ago, WCVB-TV ABC 5 reported Tuesday.  Mulligan has been employed by Market Basket for 42 years, according to WCVB.  “Don Mulligan is the voice of consistency at Market Basket,

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Unlocking Sales Tax Savings: What New England Manufacturers Need to Know

Manufacturers operating in Connecticut, Massachusetts, or Rhode Island, may have unknowingly paid sales and use…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR