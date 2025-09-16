Market Basket appoints Mulligan as interim CEO

Be seen. Be honored. Be part of Rhode Island’s manufacturing legacy. Applications are open—don't miss your chance to showcase your impact and inspire the industry!

PROVIDENCE – Market Basket has promoted Chief Financial Officer Donald T. Mulligan to interim CEO following the firing of longtime leader Arthur T. Demoulas a week ago, WCVB-TV ABC 5 reported Tuesday. Mulligan has been employed by Market Basket for 42 years, according to WCVB. “Don Mulligan is the voice of consistency at Market Basket,

The firing of Demoulas on Sept. 9 was the latest twist in the family drama surrounding the company, of which Demoulas’ three sisters have a controlling share.

Demoulas, who has been with Market Basket for 35 years, was placed on administrative leave on May 28 after the board of directors accused him of planning a companywide work stoppage. At the same time, Demoulas’ daughter Madeline, his son Telemachus and several executives were placed on leave, including Director of Operations Joseph Schmidt and Grocery Director Tom Gordon.

Schmidt and Gordon were fired in July amid claims they were planning a work disruption, according to WCVB’s report on Sept. 10. A court order issued in August barred them from company property, although Schmidt and Gordon claimed the chain’s problems were the result of a corporate coup being orchestrated by Demoulas' sisters, who control 60% of the company.

Demoulas, who owns 28% of the company, was previously ousted in 2014 by his cousin, Arthur S. Demoulas, who controlled the company. The ouster sparked a customer boycott and employee walkout. Weeks later, Demoulas and his three sisters took control of the grocery chain.

Through his spokesperson Justine Griffin, Demoulas said the day after he was fired that he was deeply disappointed that mediation failed despite his efforts to reach a resolution and his passion for the company and his care for the associates remained unchanged.

“Over time, it became clear to us that this was not a good faith effort by the board or his sisters to reach agreement on the issues created by their abrupt actions placing Arthur T. Demoulas, his family and members of his senior management team on leave,” Griffin said. “It is now crystal clear that they had no intention of reinstating Mr. Demoulas.

“As we said on May 28, the board’s actions are a farcical cover-up for a coup. The so-called investigation was designed from the start to falsely tarnish the reputation of Mr. Demoulas and his leadership team. Mediation has now demonstrated that to be true,” Griffin said.