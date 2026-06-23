Marstone acquired by Mass.-based digital wealth management platform

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DIGITAL FINANCE firm Marstone Inc. has been acquired by FusionIQ, a Woburn, Mass.-based digital wealth management platform, for an undisclosed amount. 

PROVIDENCE – Digital finance firm Marstone Inc. has been acquired by FusionIQ, a Woburn, Mass.-based digital wealth management platform, for an undisclosed amount.  Terms on the deal were not disclosed. Representatives from Marstone and FusionIQ did not immediately respond to requests for comment.  As part of the acquisition, both Marstone founders, Margaret J. Hartigan and Christopher D. LaVine, will join FusionIQ in senior leadership

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