Marstone acquired by Mass.-based digital wealth management platform

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PROVIDENCE – Digital finance firm Marstone Inc. has been acquired by FusionIQ, a Woburn, Mass.-based digital wealth management platform, for an undisclosed amount. Terms on the deal were not disclosed. Representatives from Marstone and FusionIQ did not immediately respond to requests for comment. As part of the acquisition, both Marstone founders, Margaret J. Hartigan and Christopher D. LaVine, will join FusionIQ in senior leadership

PROVIDENCE – Digital finance firm Marstone Inc. has been acquired by

FusionIQ, a Woburn, Mass.-based digital wealth management platform, for an undisclosed amount.

Terms on the deal were not disclosed. Representatives from Marstone and FusionIQ did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

As part of the acquisition, both Marstone founders, Margaret J. Hartigan and Christopher D. LaVine, will join FusionIQ in senior leadership roles, according to the news release.

Hartigan will serve as chief strategy officer and head of Marstone digital, and Christopher D. LaVine will join as chief delivery and growth officer.

“Joining FusionIQ is the natural next chapter in Marstone’s story. From day one, our mission has been to humanize finance and expand access to real financial wellness, Hartigan said. “FusionIQ shares that passion with remarkable depth and scale. [LaiVine] and I are incredibly proud of everything our team has built and even more excited about what we will build together. The future of WealthTech is here, and it is just getting started.”

Marstone, founded in 2013, serves a range of clients, from community banks and credit unions to large financial institutions, and provides resources to assist with investment and wealth management.

Marstone’s clients include Equity Bank, the Woodriver National Bank and Red River Equity Bank.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Marstone into the FusionIQ family. Margaret and Chris have built something genuinely special – a platform and a culture rooted in the belief that great financial guidance belongs to everyone,” said Eric Noll, FusionIQ CEO. “That mission aligns perfectly with ours, and together we are going to unlock possibilities for financial institutions and their clients that neither of us could have achieved alone.”

FusionIQ is a cloud-based wealth management technology provider that offers financial institutions and advisers a fully digital, white-labeled ecosystem. Their flagship platform, FusionIQ One, combines digital advice, self-directed investing and hybrid advisory tools into a single workflow, enabling companies to launch digital investing solutions for clients.