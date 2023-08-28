Mass. transportation secretary leaving after 8 months on job

PROVIDENCE – Massachusetts Secretary of Transportation Giana Fiandaca is stepping down after only eight months on the job, multiple media outlets reported Monday.

Mass. Gov. Maura T. Healey in a statement obtained by WBTS-TV NBC 10 said Fiandaca’s last day will be Sept. 11. Fiandaca, who was appointed to the position in January, is the first member of Healy’s administration to leave.

The reason for Fiandaca’s departure was not disclosed.

“Lt. Gov. [Kim] Driscoll and I are grateful for Gina’s leadership at the Department of Transportation. She came to our administration with over four decades of experience in transportation and a proven track record of getting things done,” Healey said. “She hit the ground running and has delivered on many of our key transportation priorities.”

- Advertisement -

Massachusetts Undersecretary for Transportation Monica Tibbits-Nutt will serve as acting transportation secretary, according to State House News Service and MassLive. Tibbits-Nutt previously served on MassDOT’s board of directors and worked as a senior official at the MBTA from 2015 to 2021.

Fiandaca in a statement said she was “grateful for the trust Gov. Healey placed in me that led to significant progress in virtually every facet of transportation in the commonwealth.

“Together, we have hired new leadership at the MBTA, implemented the Work and Family Mobility Act, reached approximately the halfway point with the Sumner Tunnel Restoration Project and helped drivers ‘ditch the drive,’ and led efforts to obtain more than $2 billion dollars in federal funding,” Fiandaca said.

Prior to taking over the Mass. DOT, Fiandaca was the assistant city manager in Austin, Texas and was head of transportation for Boston under former Mayor Marty Walsh.