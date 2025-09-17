Mass. wine and spirits distributor expands into R.I. with office in Warwick

By
-
RUBY WINES, a Mass.-based wine and spirits wholesaler and distributor, recently expanded into Rhode Island with a new Warwick office. / COURTESY RUBY WINES

WARWICK – Rhode Island liquor stores, restaurants and hotels have a new wholesaler and distributor to work with as they curate their wine and spirits offerings. Ruby Wines, a 92-year-old wholesaler based in Avon, Mass., last week opened an office in Warwick, marking the company’s first push into Rhode Island. Founded in 1933 by Samuel

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

September Is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month: An Expert Conversation on Breaking the Stigma and Saving Lives

As September ushers in Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Urologists John Heffernan, MD, and Katelyn Johnson,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR