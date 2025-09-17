Mass. wine and spirits distributor expands into R.I. with office in Warwick

Be seen. Be honored. Be part of Rhode Island’s manufacturing legacy. Applications are open—don't miss your chance to showcase your impact and inspire the industry!

WARWICK – Rhode Island liquor stores, restaurants and hotels have a new wholesaler and distributor to work with as they curate their wine and spirits offerings. Ruby Wines, a 92-year-old wholesaler based in Avon, Mass., last week opened an office in Warwick, marking the company's first push into Rhode Island. Founded in 1933 by Samuel and Irving Rubin, the business, now in its fourth generation of family ownership, began expanding outside of Massachusetts in more recent years. This regional growth started in 2021 with the acquisition of Perfecta Wine Company in New Hampshire, followed by brokerages in Vermont and Maine. Rhode Island's lively hospitality sector made the state stand out as a candidate for the business' second office, saidBut Rubin said that Ruby Wines will bring a unique curation with an artisanal focus to the state's already bustling industry.Rubin said that the company has yet to finalize how many employees it intends to hire at the Warwick office. Between Massachusetts and New Hampshire, the company has approximately 100 to 150 employees. In a statement, Ruby Wines CEO Brad Rubin said that the company is "thrilled to officially launch in Rhode Island," where the business' vice president and COO Samantha Straw will lead the statewide team. Rubin credited Straw with "wine, spirits and sake expertise, business acumen, and deep relationships with artisanal suppliers," who "will be instrumental in our success. "We’re excited to bring the same values, innovation, and service that define Ruby Wines to this new community," Rubin concluded. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.