MassChallenge Early Stage accelerator applications open through March 3

BOSTON – Rhode Island startups interested in the MassChallenge Early Stage accelerator have until March 3 to apply.

The three-month program provides accepted startups with mentorship and community-based opportunities, in addition to “intensive support” and other resources, according to MassChallenge, including pitch events, coworking space and connections to more than 40 global corporate partners.

Five Rhode Island startups were accepted into the early-stage accelerator last year.

Accepted applicants are typically early-stage companies in the ideation through early-market engagement stages, according to eligibility requirements, with less than $1 million in equity-based funding and less than $2 million in annual revenue. But due to market variability, the program does not have firm requirements, MassChallenge notes.

- Advertisement -

Those interested can apply at https://masschallenge.org/programs-united-states.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com .