MassChallenge Rhode Island announces 2020 cohort

PROVIDENCE – A new cohort of startup businesses in MassChallenge Rhode Island’s 2020 program was announced Tuesday.
The group consists of 30 early-stage startups selected by a panel of more than 100 judges. The selection represents the top 10% of applicants, MassChallenge said.
“Congratulations to the 30 incredible companies accepted into our 2020 cohort,” said Hope Hopkins, managing director of MassChallenge Rhode Island, in a statement. “MassChallenge has a long-standing mandate of empowering entrepreneurs – this year, that mandate is critical: we look forward to working with you closely and ensuring that you are successful agents of progress.”
The selection includes startups in a range of fields, including technology, health care, clean energy and the arts, as well as businesses focused on making a social impact. Among Rhode Island business participants in this year’s cohort are Nautilus Defense LLC, a company creating advanced textile and composite-integrated systems for the defense and marine sectors, and Inventing Heron, a web-based career resource focused on a personal and empathetic approach.
MassChallenge said that 56% of participants of the cohort had a female founder.
The following startups were also selected:
In the high tech field:
- BCube Analytics, based in Massachusetts.
- NextPet, based in Massachusetts.
- NextBurb, based in Massachusetts.
- Bitreel, based in Massachusetts.
- StoreyLine, based in New York.
- Mount, based in Massachusetts.
- Hope Financial Solutions, based in India.
- NAORIS, based in London.
- Mindcoord, based in Massachusetts.
- Retail MarketPoint, based in Rhode Island.
In health care and life sciences:
- bosWell, based in Rhode Island.
- Luminent Health LLC, based in Massachusetts.
- Crosscope, based in California.
- Video Bridges, based in Massachusetts.
- ResusiTech, based in Rhode Island.
- Simply Speak, based in New York.
- VISIT, based in Rhode Island.
- Flare, based in Pennsylvania.
- My MOC Inc., based in Rhode Island.
In energy and clean tech:
- Power2Peer, based in Massachusetts.
- Geyser Remediation LLC, doing business as Aqualumos, based in Connecticut.
- GC USA, based in Rhode Island.
General participants:
- Resprana, based in New York.
- Artist Republik, based in Rhode Island.
- Traveroo Inc., based in Rhode Island.
- LapSnap, based in Rhode Island.
Social-impact participants:
- Generus, based in Massachusetts.
- Nurture, based in California.
