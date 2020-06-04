MassChallenge Rhode Island announces 2020 cohort

PROVIDENCE – A new cohort of startup businesses in MassChallenge Rhode Island’s 2020 program was announced Tuesday.

The group consists of 30 early-stage startups selected by a panel of more than 100 judges. The selection represents the top 10% of applicants, MassChallenge said.

“Congratulations to the 30 incredible companies accepted into our 2020 cohort,” said Hope Hopkins, managing director of MassChallenge Rhode Island, in a statement. “MassChallenge has a long-standing mandate of empowering entrepreneurs – this year, that mandate is critical: we look forward to working with you closely and ensuring that you are successful agents of progress.”

The selection includes startups in a range of fields, including technology, health care, clean energy and the arts, as well as businesses focused on making a social impact. Among Rhode Island business participants in this year’s cohort are Nautilus Defense LLC, a company creating advanced textile and composite-integrated systems for the defense and marine sectors, and Inventing Heron, a web-based career resource focused on a personal and empathetic approach.

MassChallenge said that 56% of participants of the cohort had a female founder.

The following startups were also selected:

In the high tech field:

BCube Analytics, based in Massachusetts.

NextPet, based in Massachusetts.

NextBurb, based in Massachusetts.

Bitreel, based in Massachusetts.

StoreyLine, based in New York.

Mount, based in Massachusetts.

Hope Financial Solutions, based in India.

NAORIS, based in London.

Mindcoord, based in Massachusetts.

Retail MarketPoint, based in Rhode Island.

In health care and life sciences:

bosWell, based in Rhode Island.

Luminent Health LLC, based in Massachusetts.

Crosscope, based in California.

Video Bridges, based in Massachusetts.

ResusiTech, based in Rhode Island.

Simply Speak, based in New York.

VISIT, based in Rhode Island.

Flare, based in Pennsylvania.

My MOC Inc., based in Rhode Island.

In energy and clean tech:

Power2Peer, based in Massachusetts.

Geyser Remediation LLC, doing business as Aqualumos, based in Connecticut.

GC USA, based in Rhode Island.

General participants:

Resprana, based in New York.

Artist Republik, based in Rhode Island.

Traveroo Inc., based in Rhode Island.

LapSnap, based in Rhode Island.

Social-impact participants:

Generus, based in Massachusetts.

Nurture, based in California.