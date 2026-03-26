MassDevelopment provides $15M for whaling museum expansion

NEW BEDFORD – A $15 million tax-exempt bond issued by MassDevelopment will support a major expansion of the New Bedford Whaling Museum, including the construction of a new welcome center and exhibition space, according to state officials.

The financing, issued on behalf of the Old Dartmouth Historical Society, will fund a new two-story, 20,500-square-foot building adjacent to the museum’s existing campus. The project will include a 6,000-square-foot gallery designed to accommodate additional exhibitions and partnerships with other institutions.

Construction on the expansion began in January and is expected to be completed in spring 2027. The tax-exempt bond was purchased by M&T Bank, which also provided a separate $5 million commercial loan to support the project.

State and local officials said the expansion is expected to enhance the museum’s role as a cultural and economic driver in downtown New Bedford. Economic Development Secretary Eric Paley said the project will help increase tourism and strengthen the city’s position as a regional destination.

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Mayor Jon Mitchell said the financing structure will allow the museum to maintain and expand its offerings. MassDevelopment previously supported the museum with approximately $2 million in grants through the Cultural Facilities Fund, including funding for design and engineering work tied to the expansion.

MassDevelopment CEO and President Navjeet Bal said the project will expand the museum’s capacity to present maritime history and related programming.

Emily Greenstein, senior vice president at M&T Bank, said the new facility is intended to serve as a central hub for visitors, with updated exhibition space and visitor amenities.

The New Bedford Whaling Museum, founded in 1903 as part of the Old Dartmouth Historical Society, attracts more than 100,000 visitors annually and focuses on the maritime history and cultural heritage of the South Coast region.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.