Matthew D. Alvin, MD, joins Rhode Island Medical Imaging as a Radiologist

Matthew D. Alvin, MD, has joined Rhode Island Medical Imaging as a radiologist. Dr. Alvin completed the Neuroradiology Fellowship Program in the Department of Radiology at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD where he also completed the Diagnostic Radiology Residency Program. Dr. Alvin earned his BS degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, an MBA degree from the University of Florida, Hough School of Business Accelerated MBA Program, and received MA and MS degrees from Case Western Reserve University Graduate School in Cleveland, OH. Dr. Alvin earned his MD degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. He has served on the Radiology Residency Admissions Committee at The Johns Hopkins Hospital. Dr. Alvin currently resides in Needham, MA.