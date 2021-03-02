Mauborgne to be next guest of 21st Century Business Forum

Renee Mauborgne, co-author of Blue Ocean Strategy and Blue Ocean Shift, will be the next guest of the 21st Century Business Forum on March 10 at 12 p.m.
The free, monthly webcast, hosted by Providence Business News, features a conversation hosted by Jon Gordon, best-selling author of “The Energy Bus,” “The Carpenter,” “Training Camp,” and other business titles. Guests share their insights, ideas and experiences of success, as well as other lessons learned in their career.
Mauborgne was named the No. 1 management thinker in the world by Thinkers50, and is a New York Times bestselling author. She is an INSEAD Distinguished Fellow and a professor of strategy at INSEAD, and has been named among the world’s top 5 best business school professors by MBA Rankings.
Registration for the event is free. Click here to register for the March 10 forum.
