Mauricio Garces of Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. Named #1 RIHousing Lender in 2024

CRANSTON, RI – Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) proudly announces that Mauricio Garces has been ranked the #1 RIHousing Lender for 2024, solidifying his reputation as a trusted leader in the local mortgage industry. His outstanding performance has also earned him the national ranking of #1 Loan Officer by total units and #2 Loan Officer by volume among all PRMI Loan Officers nationwide, showcasing his expertise and impact on a national scale.

Garces’ mortgage experience spans over 25 years, with the last six years spent partnering with the local direct lender, Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. Together, the team has earned numerous industry accolades, including recognition as a Top Producing Lender Partner of RIHousing for several consecutive years. In 2024, Garces originated $45 million in total volume, helping over 90 families achieve the dream of homeownership. He credits this success to the unwavering support of his team at PRMI and his deep commitment to serving the Hispanic community.

“Homeownership is more than a transaction—it’s a milestone that transforms lives,” said Garces. “I’m honored to support my clients in reaching their goals and proud to partner with PRMI and Rhode Island Housing to make homeownership a reality for so many in our community.”

Garces looks forward to another year with PRMI, where together they are committed to empowering homebuyers through RIHousing resources, local operational support, and cutting-edge technology. With a strong focus on first-time homebuyers and the Hispanic community, Garces continues to make a lasting impact, ensuring homeownership remains accessible and achievable for all.

Mauricio is at 647 Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston RI at the local Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. Branch. To contact Mauricio, please email: mgarces@primeres.com or call (401) 659-5663.

Connect with PRMI @primeresmortgageinc or facebook.com/primarylocal or visit www.primarylocal.com

About Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc.

Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) is a nationally recognized mortgage lender licensed in 49 states. PRMI is committed to making homeownership accessible by offering a wide range of loan products, personalized service, and expert guidance.

https://primarylocal.com/

