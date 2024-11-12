Mayor: Court ruling over school funding will cause ‘real consequences’ for Providence

By
-
PROVIDENCE MAYOR BRETT P. SMILEY announced Tuesday that the city has implemented a hiring freeze and ordered a stoppage of all discretionary spending in response response to a R.I. Superior Court ruling last week that ordered the city to pay funding to the Providence Public School and the for $8.5 million in state aid to the city to be withheld. / PBN FILE PHOTO / MICHAEL SALERNO
PROVIDENCE MAYOR BRETT P. SMILEY announced Tuesday that the city has implemented a hiring freeze and ordered a stoppage of all discretionary spending in response response to a R.I. Superior Court ruling last week that ordered the city to pay funding to the Providence Public School and the for $8.5 million in state aid to the city to be withheld. / PBN FILE PHOTO / MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – In response to an R.I. Superior Court ruling last week that ordered the city to pay funding to the Providence Public School District, Mayor Brett P. Smiley in a press conference Tuesday said there will be “real consequences” and also “harmful cuts and potentially new taxes” to be implemented by the city. Smiley

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

How to Safeguard Your Network Against AI-Based Cyber Attacks and Threats

Although artificial intelligence has multiple benefits in the workplace, IT leaders should still be aware…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR