PROVIDENCE – The schedule for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s new Fall River/New Bedford Line is now set, WJAR-TV NBC 10 reported Tuesday.

When daily service begins March 24, the first weekday train will depart New Bedford to South Station in Boston at 4:27 a.m. The first train out of Fall River will depart at 5:05 a.m., WJAR reported.

The last train will leave South Station to southeastern Mass. at 11:59 p.m.

There will be a total of 15 trips departing from Fall River and 17 trips from New Bedford, with a total of 32 trips between South Station and East Taunton.

A total of 26 trips between South Station in Boston and East Taunton will be run on the weekends. The MBTA said on Feb. 10 that it anticipates trains to run every 70 minutes on weekdays and every two hours on the weekends.

The new Fall River/New Bedford line extends the existing Middleborough/Lakeville line. All six stations on the line

Middleborough, East Taunton, Freetown, Church Street, Fall River Depot and New Bedford

were completed by September 2024, the MTBA said.

Late-night service will be offered to South Coast Rail stations, with the last train leaving Boston just before midnight.

In addition to direct service, there will also be shuttles operating between each terminus point and East Taunton Station.

To celebrate the opening of South Coast, the MBTA announced on Feb. 26 it will offer free parking and free travel on weekends through April.