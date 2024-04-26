MBTA is resuming limited service in South Attleboro

Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced April 29th

ATTLEBORO – The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is resuming limited service from the South Attleboro train station. Beginning May 20, the transit authority is offering three morning and three evening outbound trips during peak times that will stop at South Attleboro, with trains will stopping at the platform closest to the parking lot. “The use

"The use of the station for commuters comes at a critical time, as ridership is back up to pre-pandemic numbers and multiple housing complexes have been popping up around Attleboro to provide commuters with a reasonably priced option for living outside of the city where they work or study," Massachusetts Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, said in a Facebook post.

Hawkins said in his post trains 800, 804 and 808 will stop for riders during morning peak times and trains 819, 823 and 829 will provide evening service.

The South Attleboro station was closed on Feb. 2021 due to deteriorating structural conditions of a pedestrian overpass. That structure is being demolished and a new footbridge being built off-site will be installed at the station when completed, Hawkins told WPRI-TV CBS 12.

“The new station design is 100% complete, but while the logistics are put in place for bidding and building, the reopening of south Attleboro station for limited peak service will be a game changer,” Hawkins said.