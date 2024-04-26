MBTA is resuming limited service in South Attleboro

By
-
THE MASSACHUSETTS BAY Transportation Authority is resuming limited service from the South Attleboro train station on May 20.

ATTLEBORO – The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is resuming limited service from the South Attleboro train station. Beginning May 20, the transit authority is offering three morning and three evening outbound trips during peak times that will stop at South Attleboro, with trains will stopping at the platform closest to the parking lot. “The use

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR