McCoy Stadium demolition set to begin in March

PAWTUCKET – Demolition of the former Pawtucket Red Sox’s home ballpark is now set to begin in March, paving the way for a new unified high school in the city.
The Pawtucket School Committee during its Nov. 12 meeting approved an early release package, outlining the stadium’s demolition and sewer line relocation, that will be submitted to the R.I. Department of Education’s School Building Authority. Representatives from Colliers Project Leaders and Shawmut Design and Construction told the school committee that construction crews will mobilize in February, with crews starting to tear down McCoy a month later.
Gordon Zaniol, a project executive from Shawmut, informed the committee that demolition of McCoy will take about two to three months and the 30-inch sewer line, which is between 12 to 15 feet below grade, will also take approximately three months to relocate. Final approval from RIDE on the demolition project is expected in January.
McCoy, first built in 1942, has sat vacant since the AAA affiliate of the Boston Red Sox moved to Worcester, Mass., in 2021. The team’s final season in Rhode Island was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In November 2022, voters overwhelmingly approved a $330 million bond
for the new 482,500-square-foot high school to be built on the 10,000-seat stadium’s site and replace the aging Charles E. Shea and William E. Tolman high schools. In June, the Pawtucket City Council unanimously approved the city’s issuance of up to $110 million in general obligation bonds
to help finance McCoy’s demolition and build the new school.
A month later, the city held a McCoy memorabilia auction that raised approximately $48,000
, with the bulk of it to support local charities and the creation of a new park honoring the former PawSox owner – the late Ben Mondor.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.