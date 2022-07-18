McKee adviser arrested in Vermont on felony charges

PROVIDENCE – A senior adviser to Gov. Daniel J. McKee is facing felony unlawful trespass and unlawful mischief charges in Vermont following his arrest on July 16, according to the Vermont State Police.

Christopher Farrell, 38, of Pawtucket, who has a residence in Stowe, Vt., was arrested and charged after troopers responded to a report of a burglary at about 1 p.m. on July 16 in Waterbury, Vt., according to the police report. While responding to the home, a second call came in from across the street of a man allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle.

Troopers said they responded to the last known address for where the man was believed to be located. Upon arrival, they found Farrell with the Waterbury Emergency Medical Services, according to the Rutland Herald of Vermont.

Farrell was transported by Waterbury EMS to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin to speak with a screener from Washington County Mental Health Services, according to the Rutland Herald.

The police report listed the victim as Tyler Hoar, 28, of Waterbury, Vt. The Boston Globe reported it was unclear if Farrell and Hoar were related.

Farrell is due in Vermont Superior Court in Barre on Aug. 25.

WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Monday that R.I. Department of Administration spokesperson Laura Hart declined to comment, but said Farrell was placed on administrative leave with pay “pending the outcome of this personnel and health matter.”

McKee is the former mayor of Cumberland, Farrell’s hometown. McKee served as mentor to Farrell when he was mayor and helped him attend Rhode Island College, where Farrell graduated in 2006.

Farrell graduated from Quinnipiac University Law School with honors in 2015 and spent five years as an associate with four Connecticut law firms between 2016 and 2021 before joining the governor’s office.