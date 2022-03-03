McKee announces $5.5M in ARPA funding for Early Intervention providers

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee continues to roll out grant programs aimed at aiding the state’s neediest sectors from the $119 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding that was passed by the R.I. General Assembly in early January.

On Thursday, McKee announced that applications are open for $5.5 million in funding to assist Early Intervention providers adversely impacted by COVID-19. The program is part of McKee’s R.I. Rebounds initiative, a 10% investment of the state’s receipt of $1.13 billion in ARPA funding.

“All children and families deserve access to the important early childhood services that Early Intervention provides,” said McKee. “I thank the General Assembly for approving my administration’s Rhode Island Rebounds proposal and encourage all Early Intervention providers to take advantage of this important funding.”

Early Intervention provides early childhood development services that support the health and well-being of young children in the state. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, providers faced significant losses and are struggling to hire and retain the staff needed to provide services to all children eligible for services.

Of the $5.5 million in funding, $2.6 million will be used to provide immediate stabilization grants, and $2.9 million will provide performance-based bonuses. Performance bonuses will be based on metrics that include retaining staff and reducing disparities in program engagement for Medicaid-funded families and families of color.

Womazetta Jones, secretary of the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, said the appropriation of the funds will allow providers to reduce staff turnover rates, recruit new staff, and improve their services.

“The social and economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic and their corresponding effects on the physical and mental health of our state’s children, cannot be overstated,” she said. “We need to ensure that our health and human services providers are best positioned to support the needs of children and families.”

Early Intervention providers can click on the following links to learn about the program: program guidance and application. Applications are due on March 11.

