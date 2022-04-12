$220M renovation plan unveiled for Superman building

PROVIDENCE – The Industrial Trust Co. Building, the tallest property in Providence which has remained empty for nine years despite numerous efforts by public officials to spur economic development, is expected to undergo a massive historic renovation.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee and state officials Tuesday announced a $220 million financing agreement that will revive the former office tower into apartments, office, retail and event space.

Affectionately known by many Rhode Islanders as the “Superman” building, due to its resemblance to the Daily Planet building from the “Adventures of Superman” TV series from the 1950s, the 26-story property was last occupied by Bank of America until it moved out in 2013. Since then, there have been a series of proposals to find potential tenants, including Citizens Financial Group Inc. in 2015, Paypal Holdings Inc. in 2016 and Samsonite Corp. in 2018.

Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor said the public financing deal is a “preliminary agreement” but he is confident that it will come to fruition.

“All what’s described today needs to be executed and enacted through government panels and government actions, but we’re very encouraged that we reached this point,” Pryor said.

High Rock Development’s publicly financed renovation of the Superman building will turn the building into 285 apartments, with 20% of those to be considered affordable housing, Pryor said. The project will also include 8,000 square feet of commercial space, and 26,000 square feet is being dedicated to retail and event space, the commerce secretary said.

The renovation of the Superman building is expected to generate 1,500 construction jobs, according to state officials.

Pryor said the deal was the result of “tough negotiations” and that state officials “bargained hard” on behalf of Rhode Islanders. Pryor called it “a deal that protects the taxpayers.” As a result of the negotiation, Pryor said the 20% affordable housing is up from a 10% originally proposed by the developer.

Pryor said High Rock Capital committed to providing over $42 million toward the project, including up to $32 million in cash equity, as well as the land and building.

McKee’s office said $26 million in contributions to financing for the project is coming from the state’s existing housing and economic development programs, which is 45% less than the developer’s recent financial request to the State. On top of that, the project is getting $22 million in federal Historic Tax Credits, the governor’s office said, along with $10 million in a loan through the city of Providence Housing Trust through the Providence Redevelopment Agency, $5 million in a direct contribution from the city of Providence and $2 million in federal New Markets Tax Credit proceeds. High Rock also intends to seek a Tax Stabilization Agreement from the City of Providence, according to McKee’s office, and the nonprofit Rhode Island Foundation is providing bridge financing for the Rebuild Rhode Island Tax Credits in order to reduce the project’s financing cost.

“There’s no new allocation of state funding,” said R.I. House Leader Joe Shekarchi, who also spoke highly of the affordable housing being included. “This is going to be a model for how we do state projects. … I’m excited about this. This is a good day for the state of Rhode Island.

McKee said the project will “breath life” into downtown Providence, calling it a “really good deal” for everyone in Rhode Island. McKee said there were “times when it didn’t look like it was going to happen,” but the deal is coming together. McKee said the project will involve “good-paying jobs” for union construction workers, and that the developer committed to recruiting minority businesses and women-owned construction firms to do 20% of the work.

“Today we’re here to declare that Rhode Island has momentum. It has economic momentum,” McKee said. “At the end of the day it’s going to light up a building that has not been lit in almost a decade.”

Joseph R. Paolino Jr., the former Providence mayor and managing partner of the real estate investment company Paolino Properties LP, said he was “excited” about what he called overdue plans to renovate the Superman building. Paolino said it’ll be good for the local economy, but added that the introduction of more apartment dwellers to the center of the city will be good for public safety, adding more eyes on the streets to deter criminal behavior.

“It’s going to help with the restaurants, it’s going to help with hotels, it’s going to help with stores, it’s going to help with retail,” said Paolino, whose real estate business has been located next door at 100 Westminster St. since 2014. “In addition to all of that, I think it’s going to add tremendous safety to the city. They’ll just be more people walking around our downtown. It can only help.”

Paolino said the planned renovation of the Superman might also prevent a tragedy that could be caused by the physical deterioration of the mothballed building.

“I’ve always been concerned that if any of the concrete exterior of the building chipped off and fell and hit someone in the head, people could die or get injured,” said Paolino, whose company owns about 25 downtown properties including office buildings, parking lots, apartments and The Beatrice hotel.

The proposed renovation deal is also saving a historic property, constructed in 1927, which could have otherwise been demolished, Paolino said. That was a fear expressed by the nonprofit Providence Preservation Society, which included the Industrial Trust Co. Building on its annual Most Endangered Properties List eight times in recent years.

Last August, McKee floated the idea that the Superman building could be razed, when the owner temporarily faced the prospect of potential tax sale of the skyscraper due for being delinquent on $450,000 in property taxes owed to the city. The company has since paid down its bill on the Superman building, which is currently assessed by Providence to be worth $14.2 million, with a commercial tax rate of $36.70 per $1,000, amounting to $519,665 in property taxes each year.

“Now we don’t have to wonder if it’s going to be demolished,” Paolino said. “We don’t have to knock down our history.”

The Superman building was originally owned by the bank that occupied it, the Industrial Trust Company, which changed its name to Fleet Financial Group in 1982, before merging with Bank of America in 2003. In that year, the Inland Real Estate Exchange Corporation bought the Superman building from Bank of America, which held onto the lease for another six years and before ultimately leaving the property vacant ever since.

“To see a vibrant re-use of the building helps to activate the downtown in so many different ways,” said City Planning Director Bonnie Nickerson, in a recent interview. “We will have a lot of spinoffs from having that building alive, from supporting local businesses, restaurants and having more street life in and around downtown. It’s more than symbolic. It’s a real shot in the arm for downtown to have the building occupied, vibrant and busy.”

