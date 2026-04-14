McKee calls for Hope Scholarship at RIC to be made permanent

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GOV. DANIEL J. MCKEE spoke at Rhode Island College on Tuesday to highlight his proposal to make the Hope Scholarship permanent as part of his fiscal year 2027 budget. / COURTESY RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Tuesday highlighted a proposal in his fiscal year 2027 budget that would make the Hope Scholarship at Rhode Island College permanent. The Hope Scholarship pilot program, launched in 2023, provides in-state students with tuition-free junior and senior years at RIC. The program has supported 568 students since its

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