McKee criticizes Neronha with close of ILO contract investigation

Updated at 4:20 p.m. on Oct. 31.

By
-
GOV. DANIEL J. MCKEE defended his actions regarding the 2021 contract awarded to a consulting firm formed by a political ally during his first few days in office. A more than three-year probe by the Attorney General and state police was closed Oct. 29 with no charges being filed./PBN SCREENSHOT

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Thursday defended his administration two days after Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that no charges would be brought for efforts to award an education contract to a new consulting firm that was formed by a McKee political ally during his first few days in office.  “There was

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Check-In: A Conversation with Shannon Champagne and Jessica Marfeo, RN

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. One in eight American women will be diagnosed with…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR