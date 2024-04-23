McKee files $1.3M budget amendment to aid businesses affected by Washington Bridge closure

Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced April 29th

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee filed an amendment to his proposed fiscal 2025 budget that would provide $1.3 million to small businesses hurt by the closure of the Washington Bridge.

McKee’s plan submitted Monday would redirect $1.3 million of the state’s fiscal recovery funds to assist those affected businesses with grants or other business supports. That funding includes $600,000 going to East Providence and $300,000 to Providence.

McKee spokesperson Matthew Touchette told Providence Business News McKee is proposing the allocation of funds to East Providence and Providence for them to assist businesses in their communities as they deem most appropriate whether through direct grants, technical assistance or funding of community events to boost customer traffic.

The amendment also creates a $300,000 contingency fund with R.I. Commerce Corp.

to support any significantly impacted businesses outside of East Providence and Providence.

“I know what it’s like to run a small business and be confronted with challenges,” McKee said. ”We must all get behind the businesses impacted by the Washington Bridge to ensure their continued success.”

McKee’s budget amendment is an addition to the $400,000 marketing campaign funded through the state’s hotel tax that he proposed on April 3. The marketing campaign, being created by two Rhode Island-based companies, will direct funding and aim to provide relief and drive business back into areas impacted by the bridge.

State officials back in December abruptly closed the westbound side of the bridge, part of I-195 that crosses the Seekonk River and connects the state’s East Bay with the city. The partial closure has since impacted local businesses and the westbound bridge, which state officials have said will need to be replaced. The preliminary cost estimate by Colorado-based McNary, Bergeron & Johannesen, a structural engineering firm that specializes in design and construction engineering for bridge projects, is between $250 million and $300 million, according to the MBJ analysis. Demolition is scheduled to begin in July, with the project planned to be completed by September 2026.