McKee issues statewide drought advisory, residents urged to curtail water use

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee issued a statewide drought advisory Tuesday based on the recommendation of federal, state and local experts that make up the state’s Drought Steering Committee.

The drought advisory is one of four progressive declarations that include advisory, watch, warning and emergency. To recommend a statewide drought advisory, three of the following four conditions must be met:

Precipitation: two months below 65% of normal rainfall

Ground Water: two out of three months below normal levels

Stream Flow: three consecutive months below normal

Palmer Drought Index: -2.0 to -2.99

The Drought Steering Committee determined Tuesday that three indicators — ground water, stream flow and Palmer Drought Index — had been met. The last time the committee issued a statewide drought advisory was September 2020. That advisory was lifted in February 2021.

“All regions were below 65% of normal rainfall in July, and the Climate Prediction Center calls for similar conditions in August,” Water Resources Board Chairwoman Susan Licardi said. She added that seasonal forecasts anticipate an improvement in drought conditions for September and October.

Under the advisory, state residents are recommended to voluntarily cut down their water use, including:

Watering lawns no more than is needed. The average lawn needs only one inch of water weekly.

Avoiding watering during the warmest part of the day—10 a.m. and 2 p.m.—when water is more likely to evaporate.

Sweeping driveways and sidewalks rather than spraying them with a hose.

Matching your washing machine and dishwasher settings to the appropriate load size so you do not use more water than required.

“While our water supply is designed to withstand drought, Rhode Islanders should be aware of the current conditions,” McKee said. “As a precaution, I encourage residents and businesses to consider taking water conservation measures.”

While conservation measures are not required statewide, individual water suppliers may have water restrictions in place. Residents are advised to check with their water supplier for further guidance.