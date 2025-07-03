McKee names Bennett interim R.I. commerce secretary

By
-
JAMES S. BENNETT has been named interim secretary of R.I. Commerce Corp. / COURTESY GOV. DANIEL J. MCKEE'S OFFICE

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Thursday appointed R.I. Commerce Corp. CEO and President James S. Bennett to serve as interim R.I. commerce secretary. Bennett takes over for Elizabeth M. Tanner, who resigned in June effective Friday to head a new nonprofit being created in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup’s arrival.  “As we

