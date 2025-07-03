McKee names Bennett interim R.I. commerce secretary

Deadline extended to July 2nd Winners will be announced on July 7th.

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Thursday appointed R.I. Commerce Corp. CEO and President James S. Bennett to serve as interim R.I. commerce secretary. Bennett takes over for Elizabeth M. Tanner, who resigned in June effective Friday to head a new nonprofit being created in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup’s arrival. “As we

Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Thursday appointed R.I. Commerce Corp. CEO and President James S. Bennett to serve as interim R.I. commerce secretary.

Bennett takes over for Elizabeth M. Tanner, who resigned in June effective Friday to head

a new nonprofit being created in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup’s arrival.

“As we continue the search for a permanent Secretary of Commerce, [Bennett's] experience in business development and government will help us further the work we’re doing to bolster our economy, raise incomes and make our state a more prosperous place for business, workers and families,” said McKee.

A graduate of Brown University,

Bennett previously served as the executive vice president of Prospect Medical Holding Inc. before joining R.I. Commerce in April 2024. He also former chairman of the Rhode Island Convention Center Authority and was the city of Providence’s first director of economic development.

Bennett will provide oversight to R.I. Commerce's senior management as it carries out day-to-day operations.

“I look forward to bringing over 40 years of business experience to this position,” he said. “I’m honored the governor has asked me to fulfill this role, and I look forward to helping the government move at the speed of business. I’m excited about the challenge.”

PROVIDENCE –Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com