McKee nominates 3 for R.I. Life Sciences Hub board

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Life Sciences Hub is coming together as Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced three more board appointments Monday.
McKee tapped Brian Britson, Kerry E. Evers and Patrice M. Milos to serve on the hub’s board. These appointments fulfill the requirement that the governor appoint a senior executive of a Rhode Island-based life science company specializing in biomanufacturing, a representative of a president or senior executive of a Rhode Island-based life science company, as well as a representative from a life science trade association.
“Patrice, Brian and Kerry are key leaders in the life sciences sector here in Rhode Island,” McKee said. "Creating good paying jobs in key growth sectors like the life science sector is one component of the administration’s strategy to raise incomes in Rhode Island. These appointees bring a broad depth of experience that will help ensure that we solidify our position as a national leader in the life science sector for decades to come."
Britson, Amgen Rhode Island’s vice president of site operations, has an extensive background working in biotechnology, manufacturing, engineering and project management, according to a news release. He is an active member of the board of directors for the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce and the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council.
“I look forward to the opportunity to partner with the board to elevate the profile of the biotechnology industry in Rhode Island,” said Britson.
Evers is the CEO and co-president of ProChange Behavior Solutions, which is a behavior-change consulting firm and solutions provider that uses science to behavior change and help people make life-changing progress.
Evers is also an adjunct faculty member at the University of Rhode Island and has helped garner more than $7 million of research funding from the National Institute of Health, according to a news release. Evers has also served on several boards and committees throughout her career and in 2023 was named one of the Most Influential Women Leaders in Health Promotion by the American Journal of Health Promotion.
“I am honored to be appointed to the board of the Rhode Island Life Science Hub. Rhode Island has a wealth of talent in the life sciences who are dedicated to furthering innovation and breakthroughs in their respective fields,” Evers said. “I look forward to working with Governor McKee, Chair Neil Steinberg, and other members of the board to further highlight and develop these resources to allow Rhode Island to become a national and international leader in this space.”
Milos is currently the chairwoman of the board of RI Bio, the professional trade association and hub for life sciences in the greater Rhode Island area. Milos also has been an active member of the board of directors for ProThera Biologics, the Slater Technology Fund, SeqLL, Inc. and 54gene, according to a news release. Along with this, Milos serves as a senior advisor to a number of early-stage life science companies and has been a leader of innovative science and novel technologies to benefit human health throughout her career.
“Today, the opportunities for patients offered across the broad discipline of life sciences have never been greater,” Milos said. “I look forward to working with our RI life science companies, Neil Steinberg, fellow Board members, and our legislature to support the Rhode Island Life Science Hub, as collectively our community joins together to grow this innovative industry for our citizens, our state, and our region."
The newest appointments come as the board is hosting its first meeting
and shortly after the Rhode Island Senate confirmed Neil D. Steinberg as chairperson of the quasi-public corporation's board.
“We are very fortunate to have a talented and committed board and I look forward to working with all of the members to build the Rhode Island Life Science Hub,” Steinberg said.
Supported by $45 million in McKee’s fiscal 2024 budget, the Rhode Island Life Sciences Hub will be responsible for coordinating investments and development of the state’s biotech and life science industries.
Just days ago, McKee also announced during his State of the State address that he plans on asking the General Assembly to put the construction of a new life science school at the University of Rhode Island on the November 2024 ballot.
McKee’s most recent appointments to the hub's board came in November when he nominated
Armand Sabitoni and Ernie Almonte. These appointments fulfilled the statutory requirement that the governor appoint a representative of organized labor and a member of the public who is a certified public accountant and a member of the Rhode Island Society of Certified Public Accountants.
According to the hub's enabling legislation, all appointments must be confirmed by the state Senate.
