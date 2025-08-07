McKee nominates Pryor to return as secretary of commerce

PROVIDENCE – Just over a year after stepping down as the state’s housing secretary, Stefan Pryor may soon return to the Statehouse as Rhode Island’s secretary of commerce. On Thursday afternoon, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced that he has nominated Pryor to assume the state’s leading economic role, following the recent departure of former Secretary

PROVIDENCE – Just over a year after stepping down as the state's housing secretary, Stefan Pryor may soon return to the Statehouse as Rhode Island's secretary of commerce. On Thursday afternoon, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced that he has nominated Pryor to assume the state's leading economic role, following the recent departure of former Secretary of Commerce Elizabeth M. Tanner.In a statement, McKee said that Pryor "has the experience and the right skill set to steer Rhode Island’s economic development efforts. "He has forged strong relationships with business over the years, knows Rhode Island’s strengths and potential and is skilled at liaising between the public and private sectors," McKee added. Karl Wadensten, an R.I. Commerce board member, CEO and president of VIBCO Inc. in Richmond, also spoke positively of Pryor, calling him "a true team player – tirelessly working for the McKee administration" while showing "deep commitment to the citizens and businesses of Rhode Island." Tanner's departure left ""What we’re seeing now is a smart move – shifting the deck chairs, not throwing them overboard," Wadensten said. "The administration is placing trusted, proven people into roles where they already understand the landscape, the goals, the players and the urgency. That’s critical right now." Pryor is a familiar face in Rhode Island government, and the secretary of commerce role specifically. Pryor formerly served as Rhode Island's first secretary of commerce during Gina M. Raimondo's administration, stepping down in 2022 to run for state treasurer. Pryor lost that position to James Diossa, former mayor of Central Falls. Following his most recent departure from the secretary of housing position, Pryor became a partner at Texas-based impact investment firm Palm Venture Studios. Pryor was still listed as a partner on the firm's website on Thursday. Neither Pryor nor the company has responded to PBN requests for comment. Pryor has also served in economic roles in Newark, New Jersey; Manhattan; and was Connecticut's education commissioner. He completed his undergraduate and law degrees at Yale University in New Haven, Conn. Pryor will next need to gain approval from the R.I. Senate. (SUBS 10th paragraph with details on attempts to reach Pryor and Palm Venture; minor edits.) Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.