McKee offers hope to struggling

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

After nearly two months of sometimes frustrating preparation, Gov. Daniel J. McKee is finally at the helm of the state, during one of the most tumultuous periods in Rhode Island’s history. For the state’s pandemic-ravaged business community, there is reason for hope that he’s the right person to help rebuild Rhode Island’s economy. His predecessor,…