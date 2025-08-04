McKee, Office of Healthy Aging announce special election period for UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage subscribers

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee and the R.I. Office of Healthy Aging recently announced that the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have approved a two-month special election period for Medicare Advantage subscribers whose coverage was affected by Brown University Health terminating its contract with UnitedHealthcare.

“This is important news for seniors in Rhode Island whose coverage was disrupted,” McKee said. “Without this special election period, every impacted individual had to submit an individual waiver request to change carriers – with no guarantee that they would be granted. Our team at the Office of Healthy Aging stands ready to assist impacted Rhode Islanders.”

Brown Health opted not to renew its contract with United Medicare Advantage effective July 1. This means that most of Brown Health’s hospitals are considered out of network for United’s Medicare Advantage members.

“Brown University Health is pleased with CMS’s decision to grant a Special Election Period for UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage members affected by recent network changes. We are grateful to our elected officials for their help in advocating to ensure that our patients relying on our hospitals can continue to access the high-quality care they deserve,” Jessica Wharton, a spokesperson for Brown Health, said in an emailed statement to Providence Business News. “While we made every effort to reach a fair agreement, UnitedHealthcare ultimately chose to end negotiations. Despite this outcome, we remain committed to delivering exceptional, patient-centered care to the Rhode Island community and supporting individuals as they navigate their coverage options.”

The special election period allows patients to immediately switch to another plan that will continue to cover care at Brown Health hospitals as in network.

Brown Health participates in traditional Medicare, as well as several Medicare Advantage plans under Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island and Aetna Inc., Wharton said. United Medicare Advantage members can still receive in-network care from Brown Health physicians through June 2026 at any Brown Health emergency rooms. Brown Health’s hospitals in Massachusetts will also remain in network.

Several United plans remain in Brown Health’s network, including the Dual Special Needs Plan, Supplemental Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurance plans.

Affected members are those enrolled in United plans who are currently receiving care from or have gotten care within the past three months from a provider or facility being terminated from the Medicare Advantage provider network.

The 60-day special election period begins when affected subscribers receive mailed notifications from United. Eligible subscribers can learn more about their options by contacting the State Health Insurance Assistance Program, or SHIP, hotline at 1-888-884-8721.

“Our SHIP counselors are trained, unbiased and ready to walk beneficiaries through their plan choices so they can make the best decision based on their personal medical needs, preferred providers and financial situation,” said Maria Cimini, director of the R.I. Office of Healthy Aging. “No one needs to navigate this change alone. We’re here to help.”

Any Medicare beneficiary not covered by the special election period will have the option of going through the regular open enrollment period between Oct. 15 and Dec. 7. Plans chosen then will not go into effect until Jan. 1, 2026.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.