McKee open to easing restrictions on businesses

WARWICK – Lt. Gov. Daniel J. McKee said during a press conference on Thursday that as governor he will be open to easing COVID-19 restrictions on the state’s businesses, but it will “depend on the infection rate and science.” He repeated, however, that the response to the pandemic would be his administration’s top priority.

McKee, who will become Rhode Island’s next governor if Gov. Gina M. Raimondo is confirmed as U.S. Secretary of Commerce, said part of his focus is on aiding small businesses and education, and that his administration’s slogan is: “Stay positive. Test negative.”

McKee spoke for about 40 minutes in a socially distanced banquet room at Chelo’s Restaurant in Warwick, part of which included fielding questions from the media. Upon stepping to the microphone, he took a deep breath and said, “Here we go.”

He then outlined his plans for transitioning into office, and said he has begun the process of assembling his leadership team, some of which could be members of outgoing Gov. Gina M. Raimondo’s staff.

“My message to Rhode Island today is we’re going to work through this together, and we will come out of this crisis stronger than when we went in,” said McKee, noting that he intends to be transparent while governing.

“I want to make it clear that we have had direct contact with all of the department heads, including Rhode Island Commerce,” said McKee. “Commerce has been very responsive to my calls, and I believe they have made a number of adjustments along the way to make it better for small businesses. And we’re going to continue to do that.”

McKee said that if his administration does not aid “small businesses, it will be very difficult to recover. The best thing we can do for businesses is contain the virus, and infection rates, and to get the vaccine distributed. Businesses want to open up, and we’re going to do everything we can to make that happen.”

As for easing restrictions on businesses, McKee said that he is open to it, but it depends on the infection rate. “Health is the absolute top priority. And I think we need to be intelligent about when it makes sense to do that and when it doesn’t. If expansion increases infection rates, then you have to be cautious about that.”

McKee noted that there are advancements being implemented to respond to the pandemic, including rapid testing that could be used by businesses. “So, there are areas we can loosen up, as long as we keep the infection rate and distribution of the vaccine as a top priority,” he said.

During his opening remarks, McKee said that his family has been operating small businesses in Rhode Island for more than 100 years. “That’s one of the reasons why we chose to be here at Chelo’s today,” he said. “The Chelo’s family and my dad went to high school together.”

McKee, who served as a town council member and mayor of Cumberland, where Chelo’s is headquartered, said he has experience with making transitions, as he has transitioned five times during his career. He said he expects a “smooth transition” to the governor’s office.

McKee expressed a desire to close the state’s learning gap and noted that he will be leaving his position as a board member on the Blackstone Valley Prep Academy when he assumes the governor’s office.

“I think you let the local districts determine what they are going to do, and then the state should be supporting that,” said McKee. “Hundreds of hours of learning time are being lost right now. We need to strategize and address that.”

In handling the COVID-19 relief effort, McKee said that he has met with the state’s COVID response team, and that “in order to get the economy back, we need to get the schools back. So, that means we need to raise the priority level for teachers and school personnel.”

McKee stressed working closely with the state’s 39 cities and towns. “Everyone that lives in those communities is important.” He and his administration will be seeking input and needs from local officials.

He said he plans on making announcements regarding adding new members to his transition team in the next week.

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer. You may reach him at Shuman@PBN.com