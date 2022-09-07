McKee outspends his opponents in final stretch before primaries

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee has outspent his opponents in the final stretch of the gubernatorial race before the Sept. 13 Democratic primaries.

The current governor spent $706,318 from Aug. 16 to Sept. 5, closing the three-week period with $86,775 in his campaign account, according to campaign finance reports published on Tuesday.

Coming close to McKee was Democratic candidate Helena Buonanno Foulkes, who spent $689,135 in the same period and closed Tuesday with $130,864 in her account. Foulkes, who raised $82,968 from individuals and $1,000 from political action committees, also loaned herself an additional $555,000, which brings her personal loans to a total of almost $1.3 million.

Secretary of State and Democratic candidate Nellie M. Gorbea closed the three-week period with $114,629 in her campaign account after spending $349,203, the third highest expenditures of the period.

Republican candidate Ashley Kalus, who kept her expenses low this past reporting period, had the most money in her campaign account as of Tuesday’s reports, with a closing balance of $549,423. Kalus spent $204,805 from Aug. 16 to Sept. 5 and raised $17,494 from individuals. But the Republican candidate loaned herself yet another $500,000, which bumps the amount loaned to her campaign to $2.7 million.

Former Secretary of State and Democratic candidate Matthew A. Brown spent $131,920 in the three-week period and closed Tuesday with $43,996 after raising $96,497.

Democratic candidate Luis Daniel Muñoz closed Tuesday with $996 in his campaign account, after spending a little over $1,000 this reporting period. Republican candidate Johnathan J. Riccitelli closed Tuesday with $1,317.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.