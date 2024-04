Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee and R.I. Commerce Corp. on Wednesday announced new support for entities impacted by the Washington Bridge closure by redirecting existing funds toward a marketing campaign while asking the General Assembly to greenlight grants to business owners. The up to $400,000 marketing push will be paid for with hotel tax

The up to $400,000 marketing push will be paid for with hotel tax revenue.

McKee said he has been in discussions with business owners effected by the crisis and that the campaign will “provide some relief but also help spread the message that East Providence and the East Bay are open for business.”

In addition, the administration says R.I. C

ommerce will be sending a proposal to the state legislature requesting to tap federal State Fiscal Recovery Funds, including $300,000 for direct grants to eligible small businesses and $800,000 for technical assistance, special events “and placemaking activities for eligible businesses.”

The agency also seeks to make up to $1 million in Main Streets RI Streetscape Improvement Fund revenues “to support signage, beautification, and infrastructure improvements in impacted areas.”

The

House Small Business Committee is holding a public hearing Wednesday to hear directly from residents and businesses still being impacted by the bridge crisis.

“The closure of the Washington Bridge has disrupted the lives and livelihoods of thousands of Rhode Islanders, and it has been particularly difficult for us in East Providence. Small businesses here have faced especially difficult challenges in the last several months, and many are struggling to stay afloat," said Senate Majority Whip Valarie J. Lawson, D-East Providence, adding that direct grants are a more attractive alternative for many who have already taken on disaster loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The McKee administration is also considering redirecting future funds to support impacted businesses depending on the results of first quarter tax collections, according to the announcement.

