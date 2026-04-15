McKee pushes for $60M bond proposal for CCRI workforce training center in Warwick

WARWICK – Gov. Daniel J. McKee is touting a proposed $60 million general obligation bond to build a Workforce Innovation Center at the Community College of Rhode Island’s Warwick campus, part of a broader $600 million infrastructure bond package included in his fiscal year 2027 budget.

The proposed 44,000-square-foot facility will feature industry-standard labs, simulation spaces and flexible classrooms, with more than half of the building dedicated to hands-on training. Programming will focus on advanced manufacturing; construction and skilled trades; maritime; heating, ventilating and air conditioning; welding; and information technology, with the potential to expand into emerging fields such as clean energy and life sciences.

“Jobs are the key to a strong economy,” McKee said, “and the CCRI Workforce Innovation Center will pave the way for talented students to find good-paying careers.”

CCRI President Rosemary Costigan said the center will enable the college to enhance its workforce mission and serve more residents, including displaced workers, veterans, adult learners and recent high school graduates.

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“This is about access, opportunity and impact,” she said. “The Workforce Innovation Center allows us to do that at an even greater scale.”

According to the announcement, electricians in Rhode Island earn a median wage of more than $44 per hour, while plumbers and pipefitters earn over $40 per hour. Welders, HVAC technicians and industrial maintenance professionals typically earn between $30 and $35 per hour.

The project has garnered broad support from labor and industry groups, including the Rhode Island AFL-CIO, the Laborers’ International Union of North America, the National Education Association Rhode Island, and Polaris, a manufacturing and technology advocacy organization.

“Work in the 21st century is constantly evolving and working Rhode Islanders need every tool possible to keep up with changing demands,” said Patrick Crowley, president of the Rhode Island AFL-CIO.

The bond proposal must first be approved by the General Assembly before going to voters.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.