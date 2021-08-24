McKee says ‘no undue influence’ regarding top aide’s Cumberland property

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee said that there was “no undue influence” by Tony Silva, his chief of staff, regarding development of wetlands property his family owns in Cumberland. Silva was seeking an alteration permit from the R.I. Department of Environmental Management to develop the property.

McKee answered reporters’ question regarding the matter during his weekly press briefing on Tuesday at the R.I. Department of Administration, noting that he conducted an internal investigation.

“The DEM has told me that there was no undue influence on the project,” he said. “There is no evidence that indicates that happened. I believe that the information I received was correct.”

“It certainly has my attention, with my name being at the top of the fold [in the newspaper],” said McKee. “It’s certainly not a non-story.”

DEM denied Silva’s application to develop the 45 Canning St. property in 2019, but reversed its decision, approving the proposal on June 3. The project has been facing local opposition over concerns that the wetlands project would increase flooding in the area.

A WPRI-TV CBS 12 news report on Tuesday revealed text messages between Silva and Cumberland Mayor Jeff Mutter calling for a meeting on March 31 when development of the property was discussed. The Silva family had been seeking to develop the 5,600-square-foot lot since 2017, before deciding to donate it to the town in mid August.

When asked who he spoke with during his internal investigation into the matter, and if there was any impropriety, McKee said he spoke with DEM Director Terrence Gray about the project.

“We did talk to the director, and he said there was nothing that he could see that would reach that level at all,” he said.

McKee also said Silva’s interaction with Mutter was not inappropriate, and deferred to the mayor and Silva as to the nature of their discussions.

“I don’t think it’s inappropriate to have a discussion with a mayor,” said McKee. “I have taken meetings with mayors all of the time.”

Another issue that McKee deflected was Silva’s earning a part-time annual salary of $7,500 to serve as Cumberland’s deputy director of emergency management. McKee said he was aware of the position being filled, and called Silva an asset to the state’s emergency management efforts.

As for the Rhode Island Republican Party threatening to file a complaint with the R.I. Ethic’s Commission, and calling for the Attorney General Peter F. Neronha to investigate, McKee said it is political.

“They’re doing their job. We’re doing our job,” he said.

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Shuman@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @CassiusShuman.The