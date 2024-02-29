McKee creates state office, task force for artificial intelligence

By
-
GOV. DANIEL J. MCKEE ON THURSDAY signed an Executive Order creating an Artificial Intelligence Task Force and a Center of Excellence for AI./ PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Thursday signed an Executive Order at Rhode Island College creating a state Artificial Intelligence Task Force and a Center of Excellence for AI within the R.I. Department of Administration. McKee appointed former U.S. Rep. James Langevin to chair the task force, which will be charged with assessing the

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR