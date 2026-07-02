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The measure signed Wednesday targets a tactic some major grocery chains have used after closing or relocating stores, placing restrictions on properties to prevent competing supermarkets from opening there for years or even decades.
Supporters of the new law say the practice has created food access challenges in places like Woonsocket, where city officials say residents have been left with just one supermarket near the Massachusetts border.
Sen. Melissa Murray, D-Woonsocket, said the law is intended to prevent neighborhoods from losing access to fresh food for long stretches of time.
“When a big supermarket closes and prevents any other fresh food retailer from opening on the property, it can leave the neighborhood without a grocery market for miles,” Murray said.
The legislation was sponsored by Murray and fellow Woonsocket Democrats Sen. Brian J. Thompson and Rep. Stephen M. Casey.
Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos backed the measure as part of her Fair Price Grocery Agenda, while Woonsocket officials said it could help open the door for future supermarket development in the city.Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.