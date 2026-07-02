McKee signs law banning grocery store deed restrictions

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Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Wednesday signed a new law banning deed restrictions that block new grocery stores from opening in vacant supermarket spaces. Pictured are Rep. Robert D. Phillips, Sen. Brian J. Thompson and Sen. Melissa Murray display the signed bill during a ceremonial signing Wednesday in Woonsocket. / COURTESY OF RI GENERAL ASSEMBLY

WOONSOCKET – Gov. Daniel J. McKee signed a new law banning deed restrictions that block new grocery stores from opening in vacant supermarket spaces, a practice lawmakers say has contributed to food deserts across Rhode Island. The measure signed Wednesday targets a tactic some major grocery chains have used after closing or relocating stores, placing

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