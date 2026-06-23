McKee signs Quonset sludge moratorium, creates study commission

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GOV. McKEE signed a one-year moratorium Tuesday on the proposed Quonset sludge facility and signed off on a commission to study biosolids disposal options. / RHODE ISLAND CURRENT/LAURA PATON

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee signed legislation on Tuesday placing a one-year moratorium on the proposed sludge pyrolysis facility at Quonset Business Park while creating a 21-member commission to study Rhode Island’s growing biosolids disposal challenges. The move temporarily freezes what had emerged as the state’s leading proposal to replace its aging sewage sludge disposal

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