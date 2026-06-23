Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee signed legislation on Tuesday placing a one-year moratorium on the proposed sludge pyrolysis facility at Quonset Business Park while creating a 21-member commission to study Rhode Island’s growing biosolids disposal challenges. The move temporarily freezes what had emerged as the state’s leading proposal to replace its aging sewage sludge disposal

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee signed legislation on Tuesday placing a one-year moratorium on the proposed sludge pyrolysis facility at Quonset Business Park while creating a 21-member commission to study Rhode Island’s growing biosolids disposal challenges.

The move temporarily freezes what had emerged as the state’s leading proposal to replace its aging sewage sludge disposal system, as lawmakers race to plan for the eventual closure of Rhode Island’s primary sludge incinerator in Woonsocket.

That facility, operated by Synagro Technologies, processes about 105 dry tons of biosolids a day from more than 15 communities and regional agencies across Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Its current operating contract ends in 2027.

The legislation, sponsored by Sen. Alana M. DiMario and Sen. Bridget Valverde, halts the Quonset proposal through June 1, 2027, while the commission studies long-term disposal options.

“We need to look at whether it’s best to handle this regionally or statewide, publicly or privately, and we need a process for fairly siting any sort of biosolids processing facility," DiMario said. "It’s a complex issue with a lot of questions that need answers urgently, because we are on the precipice of a crisis.”

The Quonset proposal – a roughly $150 million facility that would convert sewage solids into fertilizer through pyrolysis – had emerged as the front-runner to fill the looming disposal gap.

But it has drawn growing opposition from North Kingstown residents and town officials over concerns about odor, truck traffic, emissions and limited public disclosure during the permitting process.

The commission will study disposal costs, environmental and climate impacts, siting standards and technologies such as pyrolysis, with recommendations due by April 1, 2027.

McNulty@PBN.com

Rep. Terri Cortvriend sponsored the House companion legislation. Stakeholders tied to the Quonset proposal have agreed to participate in the commission’s review.