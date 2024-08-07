McKee signs solar sales regulations into law

By
-
A TECHNICIAN INSTALLS solar panels on a roof of a home in Arlington Heights, Ill. R.I. Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Wednesday signed into law new regulations for solar industry operators.  / ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO/NAM Y. HUH

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Wednesday signed into law regulations that protect state residents from deceptive solar sales tactics. The new law requires home solar power system retailers to register their businesses and provide a list of employees making solicitations in the state, conduct criminal record background checks for all “principal officers” and

