McKee signs solar sales regulations into law

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Wednesday signed into law regulations that protect state residents from deceptive solar sales tactics. The new law requires home solar power system retailers to register their businesses and provide a list of employees making solicitations in the state, conduct criminal record background checks for all “principal officers” and

The new law requires

home solar power system retailers to register their businesses and provide a list of employees making solicitations in the state, conduct criminal record background checks for all “principal officers” and sales representatives, and follow municipal restrictions on door-to-door sales and federal telemarketing rules.

“The recent explosion of door-to-door solar sales has left customers overwhelmed and confused. This law does many things to protect consumers interested in installing solar at their homes,” House Deputy Majority Whip Mia Ackerman, one of the bill’s sponsors, told WPRI-TV CBS 12.

In the absence of any local ordinance, the law now limits solicitations to between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. “unless the customer schedules an earlier or later appointment.” Materials must also be offered in both English and Spanish.

The R.I. Department of Business Regulation now has the authority to investigate consumer complaints and levy fines, revoke licenses, and issue cease and desist orders, with violations subject to fines of up to $5,000 per incident.

Contracts must also include a written notice allowing a cancellation within seven days of a signature.

Sen. Jacob Bissaillon, D-Providence, co-sponsored the bill.

The legislation was also supported by the R.I. Division of Public Utilities and Carriers, the R.I. Office of Energy Resources, the R.I. Department of Business Regulation and R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha, who said his office has seen an upswing in “deceptive solar sales practices” reported to its consumer protection division, which more than doubled between 2022 and 2023.