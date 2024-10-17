McKee to oversee second public meeting on Washington Bridge replacement

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on October 21st.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee vowed to personally oversee Thursday’s redo of the virtual update on the status of the Washington Bridge demolition after the first meeting held on Oct. 11 was widely criticized. The meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. and participants are being asked to pre-register online before it begins. “I will

PROVIDENCE –

Gov. Daniel J. McKee vowed to personally oversee Thursday's redo of the virtual update on the status of the Washington Bridge demolition after the first meeting held on Oct. 11 was widely criticized.

The meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. and p

articipants are being asked to pre-register online before it begins.

“I will be managing the meeting,” McKee said during a press briefing on Oct. 15, acknowledging “a certain amount of tine deafness” by administration officials, and apologizing for the previous meeting that was held held Oct. 11, the Friday before Columbus Day weekend, which lasted less than ten minutes, and did not include public comment.

R.I. Director of Transportation Peter Alviti Jr. will also be in attendance Thursday to take questions.

McKee on Oct. 15 did not give a tentative date when the bridge project would be complete and declined to commit to the possibility a completed bridge could be opened in 2026. The administration instead

announced the release of a qualifications request through its public bidding portal, the first step in the lengthy process of selecting a bridge builder for the vital project that is expected to cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

The following day the the state’s congressional delegation announced the U.S. Department of Transportation had awarded a $95.6 million grant for the Washington Bridge rebuild.

Combined with the previous $124.39 million grant from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance program received in September, Rhode Island has been awarded a total of $220.98 million in federal funding to replace the Washington Bridge, fully funding the state’s request for the project.

Meanwhile, state Rep. Robert Quattrocchi, R-Scituate, on Oct. 15 lambasted what he said was the administration's lack of transparency and called for a R.I. House Oversight Committee hearing on RIDOT’s maintenance of the state’s Rhode 1,200 bridges.

“We need to understand the inner workings of RIDOT and how bridge maintenance is handled in Rhode Island,” he said. “Our residents deserve to know how their tax dollars are spent on infrastructure projects and most importantly, we deserve to take comfort that our investments are thoughtful, timely, and prudent. Questions need to be asked, and as elected officials, we need answers.”

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at

Allen@PBN.com

.