McKee: Travel ban lifted ‘to make sure our businesses can open up’

Updated at 12:06 p.m.

By
-
GOV. DANIEL J. MCKEE announced Tuesday that the statewide travel ban issued Sunday will end at noon./ PBN SCREENSHOT

CRANSTON – The statewide travel ban was lifted at noon Tuesday, a move Gov. Daniel J. McKee said was one step toward getting the state back to normal “and do the things we need to do to keep the economy going.” “I’m a small-business guy,” he said during a press conference from the R.I. Emergency Management

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Long-Term Energy Partnership Powers Success at Quonset Business Park

Quonset Business Park, located in North Kingstown, has long been a major driver of Rhode…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display