McKee: Travel ban lifted ‘to make sure our businesses can open up’

CRANSTON – The statewide travel ban was lifted at noon Tuesday, a move Gov. Daniel J. McKee said was one step toward getting the state back to normal “and do the things we need to do to keep the economy going.” “I’m a small-business guy,” he said during a press conference from the R.I. Emergency Management

CRANSTON – The

statewide

travel ban was lifted at noon Tuesday, a move Gov. Daniel J. McKee said

uring a press conference from the R.I. Emergency Management Agency headquarters.

Turning attention to municipalities as they begin the cleanup process,

McKee said he m et with municipal leaders early Tuesday to a ssess their needs, which mostly centered on equipment to clear roadways. He and cabinet members again urged caution and requested that people refrain from traveling unless necessary.

Following record snowfall Monday, winter storm Hernando reached a magnitude akin to a Category 2 hurricane, bringing 10 straight hours of blizzard conditions and sustained winds reaching 70 mph.

Marc R. Pappas, director of the R.I. Emergency Management Agency, said the response effort will take several more days.

“This is not a quick cleanup,” he said. “It will take time.”

R.I. State Police

Col. Darnell S. Weaver said the

has assisted

269 disabled vehicles and responded to 20 motor crashes.

It

also issued 40 citations for noncompliance with the travel ban.

Snowfall reports between 30 to 37 inches were logged in several cities and towns. Accumulation of 37.9 inches was recorded at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, marking its heaviest snowstorm in more than 121 years, according to the National Weather Service, including the "Blizzard of '78."

The state’s congressional delegation has asked President Donald Trump t o issue a major disaster declaration to streamline federal emergency assistance.

All state government offices were closed Tuesday and the R.I. Public Transit Authority suspended all service for the second straight day. The

General Assembly has canceled all sessions.