McKee’s cruise ship fee proposal creating a storm in Newport

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TWO CRUISE SHIPS docked in Newport during a previous summer season. City and tourism officials are concerned about a proposal to increase the fees that large ships are charged during visits to the City of the Sea. COURTESY DISCOVER NEWPORT
TWO CRUISE SHIPS docked in Newport during a previous summer season. City and tourism officials are concerned about a proposal to increase the fees that large ships are charged during visits to the City of the Sea. COURTESY DISCOVER NEWPORT

A proposal by Gov. Daniel J. McKee to increase cruise ship passenger fees in Newport has ignited a firestorm among elected officials and business leaders who worry that the administration is weakening a vital sector to prop up the financially strapped R.I. Public Transit Authority. Detractors say they believe that some cruise lines will opt

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