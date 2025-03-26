PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee's proposed pay raises for 11 state cabinet directors were widely criticized during Wednesday's public hearing at the R.I. Department of Administration. The 36-minute hearing drew roughly 30 attendees to the William E. Powers Department of Administration building, according to the Rhode Island Current, while others attended virtually. McKee said the raises are $82,000 in total, which includes a 5% pay hike for nine cabinet directors. The pay increases will become effective in 30 days after they are recommended to the General Assembly unless they are formally rejected by the House and Senate, R.I. Department of Administration Executive Director of Human Resources Jennifer L. Wilson told Providence Business News Wednesday. House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi said McKee picked a bad time to look for such salary increases.

"We are dealing with a great deal of uncertainties regarding the state budget and even more uncertainties about what the state will be receiving in federal funding," Shekarchi said. "There’s a strong possibility we will receive a significant cut in federal aid, and I have no idea how we’ll make that up. It's about the message the Governor is sending. It’s not a good look for the state to be giving raises, however small or justifiable, at this time."

Jonathan Womer, director of the R.I. Department of Administration current base salary: $185,589, proposed: $194,888

Senate President Dominick Ruggerio did not immediately respond to PBN's request for comment. However, in a joint statement issued with Shekarchi Wednesday evening, the General Assembly leaders said, "We have regular conversations with the governor and plan to discuss this with him this week. We will monitor the hearing on Wednesday and will be speaking with our colleagues in the coming days.” Rep. Enrique Sanchez, a Providence Democrat, was one of a handful of critics to vocalize his opposition to the raises during Wednesday’s hearing, according to the Current. “I represent one of the poorest districts in the state,” the Current reported. “When they see these proposed salary increases, people get frustrated. There’s contempt.” Peter DiPippo, a program specialist for the R.I. Department of Health and local union president, also demonstrated his frustration Wednesday, according to the Current, citing difficulties regular state employees are having in getting their own salary increases. Providence resident Jonathan Coppe also denounced the pay raises during Wednesday's hearing, the Current reported. He took aim at R.I. Department of Transportation Directory Peter Alviti, who would get a 2% raise under McKee's proposal to $192,000 despite being at been at the center of the ongoing Washington Bridge controversy “I, like many others, do not have confidence in Director Alviti’s leadership,” Coppe said. “Until we get more transparency from RIDOT, we should oppose a raise for Director Alviti.”McKee did not immediately respond to PBN's request for comment. Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.