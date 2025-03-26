TOPICS
Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article
World-Class Joint Replacement Expertise, Here at Home Joint pain can be life-altering, limiting mobility and…Learn More
PBN's All Access Subscription
PBN subscribers get ahead with unlimited access to PBN news, information, and insights from our editorial team, research and data, webinars and much more.
PBN's Daily Newsletters
Get PBN's top stories and breaking news every day in your email inbox.
Helping you succeed in business since 1986.
© Providence Business News. All Rights Reserved.
"We are dealing with a great deal of uncertainties regarding the state budget and even more uncertainties about what the state will be receiving in federal funding," Shekarchi said. "There’s a strong possibility we will receive a significant cut in federal aid, and I have no idea how we’ll make that up. It's about the message the Governor is sending. It’s not a good look for the state to be giving raises, however small or justifiable, at this time."Senate President Dominick Ruggerio did not immediately respond to PBN's request for comment. However, in a joint statement issued with Shekarchi Wednesday evening, the General Assembly leaders said, "We have regular conversations with the governor and plan to discuss this with him this week. We will monitor the hearing on Wednesday and will be speaking with our colleagues in the coming days.” Rep. Enrique Sanchez, a Providence Democrat, was one of a handful of critics to vocalize his opposition to the raises during Wednesday’s hearing, according to the Current. “I represent one of the poorest districts in the state,” the Current reported. “When they see these proposed salary increases, people get frustrated. There’s contempt.” Peter DiPippo, a program specialist for the R.I. Department of Health and local union president, also demonstrated his frustration Wednesday, according to the Current, citing difficulties regular state employees are having in getting their own salary increases. Providence resident Jonathan Coppe also denounced the pay raises during Wednesday's hearing, the Current reported. He took aim at R.I. Department of Transportation Directory Peter Alviti, who would get a 2% raise under McKee's proposal to $192,000 despite being at been at the center of the ongoing Washington Bridge controversy “I, like many others, do not have confidence in Director Alviti’s leadership,” Coppe said. “Until we get more transparency from RIDOT, we should oppose a raise for Director Alviti.” McKee's proposed salary increases for cabinet directors include: